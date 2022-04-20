Police: Suspects manipulate gaming machines into illegal $17,000 payoff

The suspects used a key or other device to manipulate game of skill machines to increase their winnings at the Ephrata Food Mart between April 9-11, police claim.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a theft from game of skill machines at a convenience store earlier this month.

According to Ephrata Police, the suspected thieves used a key or some other device to manipulate the machines into increasing their earnings.

The suspects made off with approximately $17,000, police say.

The thefts occurred between April 9 and 11 at the Ephrata Food Mart on the 100 block of Reading Street, according to police.

The suspects were seen driving off in a Toyota Camry and a white Honda sedan, both with unknown registrations, police say.

The suspects involved are black males, according to police. One has facial hair and wore rings on his right middle finger and right pinky finger.