Police: Teens charged with robbery in Carlisle

Jayden Galloway, 18, and a 17-year-old male accomplice allegedly robbed a victim in the area of Biddle Mission Park, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. — Two teenagers -- one 18, the other a 17-year-old juvenile -- have been charged in a robbery that occurred Monday in Carlisle, police say.

Jayden Galloway, 18, is charged with robbery, simple assault, terroristic threats, theft, reckless endangerment, possessing the instrument of crime, and harassment, police say. There was no word on what the juvenile is charged with.

Both suspects were taken into custody Monday night after the investigation of an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the area of Biddle Mission Park along East North St., police say.