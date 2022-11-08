Suspect taken into custody following standoff in Harrisburg

Rahfeek Scott, 28, was taken into custody at 808 Green Street. The situation began shortly after 1:30 p.m. and ended around 4 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police took a suspect into custody who was wanted for multiple felonies on Thursday afternoon.

Rahfeek Scott, 28, was taken into custody at 808 Green Street. The situation began shortly after 1:30 p.m. and ended around 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the apprehension of Scott. He was wanted for multiple felonies dating back to 2020, according to Harrisburg's Director of Communications Matt Maisel.

UPDATE: Harrisburg Police peacefully took Rahfeek Scott, 28, into custody at 808 Green Street this afternoon. Situation started shortly after 1:30pm and ended around 4pm. Dauphin County CRT assisted in the arrest. No one was injured. Scott was wanted for multiple felonies. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) August 11, 2022

Initial reports surrounding the incident indicated a stand-off situation between Scott and the police.

There is a police situation happening right now in the area of 2nd and Forster. Please be advised. Harrisburg Police are trying to peacefully apprehend a fugitive. The public is not in danger. Will provide updates when available. — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) August 11, 2022

Scott was charged with rioting, institutional vandalism, and criminal mischief for alleged actions in a protest.