Suspect taken into custody following standoff in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police took a suspect into custody who was wanted for multiple felonies on Thursday afternoon.
Rahfeek Scott, 28, was taken into custody at 808 Green Street. The situation began shortly after 1:30 p.m. and ended around 4 p.m.
No one was injured in the apprehension of Scott. He was wanted for multiple felonies dating back to 2020, according to Harrisburg's Director of Communications Matt Maisel.
Initial reports surrounding the incident indicated a stand-off situation between Scott and the police.
Scott was charged with rioting, institutional vandalism, and criminal mischief for alleged actions in a protest.
On July 19 of 2020, Scott was charged in a domestic incident where he allegedly choked a victim to the point of near unconsciousness at a home on the 800 block of Green Street. He also allegedly threatened to kill the victim, according to police reports from 2020.