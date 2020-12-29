Police: Suspects trespass at Silverback Services in Red Lion, steal items from vehicles parked there

Ryan Miller, 19, and an unidentified juvenile suspect are facing theft charges after the Nov. 18 incident in Red Lion, State Police say.

RED LION, Pa. — A 19-year-old Red Lion man is facing theft charges after State Police say he and an unidentified juvenile broke into a truck repair shop and stole several items from vehicles that were parked on the property.

Ryan Miller and the juvenile, whom police did not identify, performed the alleged acts at Silverback Services on the 800 block of West Maple St. on Nov. 18, police say.

Police say the property is marked with several No Trespassing signs, which Miller and the juvenile ignored. They access the property without permission, opened the doors of multiple vehicles, and went through the items located inside, according to police.

The suspects allegedly stole a Kenwood car stereo from a Red Ford Focus and broke into a white trailer, causing damage to the frame, emergency latches, tail light, and window frame. They also allegedly broke into an Aerostar minivan and a Chevy Ventura minivan, police say.