Police: Suspects targeted 'high value' products at Ulta Beauty store shoplifting heist

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying two retail theft suspects accused of stealing makeup and other beauty products from a store in Lancaster's Belmont Shopping Center.
According to Manheim Township Police, two male suspects entered the Ulta Beauty store at about 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 4 and stole $1,815.96 worth of beauty products. They intentionally targeted high-value beauty items, staff members at the store told police.
After leaving with the items, the men fled, police say.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.