Police: Suspects targeted 'high value' products at Ulta Beauty store shoplifting heist

The two pictured suspects stole $1,815.96 worth of beauty products from the store, located in Lancaster's Belmont Shopping Center, Manheim Township Police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying two retail theft suspects accused of stealing makeup and other beauty products from a store in Lancaster's Belmont Shopping Center.

According to Manheim Township Police, two male suspects entered the Ulta Beauty store at about 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 4 and stole $1,815.96 worth of beauty products. They intentionally targeted high-value beauty items, staff members at the store told police.

After leaving with the items, the men fled, police say.