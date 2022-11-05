Police seek help identifying suspect who allegedly robbed a jewelry store at Capital City Mall

The Lower Allen Township Police are seeking information on a jewelry store robbery that took place at the Capital City Mall on Tuesday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Lower Allen Township Police are seeking information on a jewelry store robbery that took place at the Capital City Mall on May 10.

At around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man displayed a handgun in his waistband to the jewelry store employees before fleeing with several pieces of jewelry, according to police.

There is no vehicle associated with the suspect yet, and he reportedly fled on foot across Hartzdale Drive.

Witnesses described the suspect as a light-skinned black of Hispanic male, approximately 5’10” to 6’0”, 165 pounds, and soft spoken.

It is believed, according to police, that the suspect was in Walmart before entering the mall, where he was from at least 4:10 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the subject or anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.