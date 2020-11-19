Police release surveillance footage from vehicle thefts investigation in Fairview Township

In these types of crimes thieves are specifically looking for unlocked vehicles police said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in the area of Green Lane Farms in Fairview township. They released video surveillance below in an effort to identify the suspects.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 17, at least two suspects went through unlocked vehicles and stole anything of value they found police said. The suspects entered vehicles on Green Lane Drive, Forest Drive, and Hickory Place.

Residents in the Green Lane Farms neighborhood with cameras outside their homes are asked to check for possible footage of the suspects. Anyone who may have captured them on video is asked to contact the Fairview Township Police Department at 717-901-5267.