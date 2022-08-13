Man taken into custody after 6-hour long standoff with police in Lancaster County

Kevin Lee Martin, 52, was charged with one count of simple assault and two counts of terroristic threats after a police standoff early Saturday morning.

REINHOLDS, Pa. — What began as a domestic disturbance call turned into a police standoff lasting approximately six hours, and ended with a Lancaster County man being arrested.

Kevin Lee Martin, 52, of Reinholds, allegedly attacked a woman in his home in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road.

Ephrata Police say they responded to a domestic call at this location around 1:55 a.m. on Aug 13.

Upon their arrival, Martin locked himself in his bedroom, police say.

He then allegedly threatened to shoot two officers. Police say they heard the distinct sound of two different firearms being loaded in the bedroom.

The officers and injured victim exited the residence. According to police, they then called Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

SERT was able to negotiate Martin's peaceful surrender around 8:20 a.m., police say.

Martin was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and two counts of terroristic threats.