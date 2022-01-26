Waynesboro man facing charges after incident

Joshua Kennedy, 23, is facing terroristic threats and reckless endangerment charges for his role in the incident.

A Waynesboro man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun into an occupied building and making threats.

Joshua Kennedy, 23, is facing terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, among other related charges, for his role in the incident.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 26, police responded to the 200 block of W. Second St. for a reported suicide threat with shots fired.

Police say that Kennedy called 911 and threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, their child, and himself.

When authorities asked if he had any weapons, he said that he hand a "handgun in my hand right now," according to the criminal complaint.

A short time later, authorities say they received a second 911 call from a neighbor who said they had heard three gunshots.

Following that, police say a third 911 call was received from an attorney at Lee Roth who said they had received a phone call from Kennedy and that he was going to "blow everyone's brains out."

Finally, a fourth 911 call was received, this time again from Kennedy, according to the criminal complaint.

During this call, police say Kennedy claimed someone had broken into his apartment, and that he had been injuring himself trying to go through a window to go after the alleged intruders.

Authorities say they established a perimeter, and evacuated nearby residents.

During the Wednesday afternoon and evening hours, borough officials asked residents to avoid the area and to remain indoors.

After the area was cleared and police say that attempts to negotiate a surrender were unsuccessful, they entered into the building and took Kennedy into custody.

No one was injured in the incident, and the scene was cleared by 11:00 p.m.