Police: Shippensburg man facing charges after striking child during a domestic dispute

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they arrested a man after he punched his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend while the victim was holding a child and also struck the child in the head causing injuries.

Vincent Evans, 23, of Shippensburg, was arrested on March 19, after police were called to the location of the assault.

According to police, Evans punched his ex-girlfriend's current boyfriend in the face while the victim was holding a 4-year-old child. Evans also struck the child in the head during the assault causing injuries, police say.

Evans is facing charges including endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and harassment.

He was taken to Franklin County Jail for booking and arraignment.