Police seeking theft suspects in Swatara Township

The suspects broke into Skills Games and took money from the machines, police said.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Swatara Township are looking for the suspects of a theft at a Sunoco convenience store.

The two thefts happened on Dec. 13 and Dec. 21 when the suspects broke into Skills Games in the Sunoco on the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard and took money from the machines, police said.

The suspects arrived in a black Toyota Camry and a white Lincoln sedan.