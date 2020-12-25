x
Police seeking theft suspects in Swatara Township

The suspects broke into Skills Games and took money from the machines, police said.
Credit: Swatara Township Police Department

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Swatara Township are looking for the suspects of a theft at a Sunoco convenience store.

The two thefts happened on Dec. 13 and Dec. 21 when the suspects broke into Skills Games in the Sunoco on the 800 block of Eisenhower Boulevard and took money from the machines, police said.

Credit: Swatara Township Police Department
Suspects

The suspects arrived in a black Toyota Camry and a white Lincoln sedan.

Credit: Swatara Township Police Department
Suspect vehicles

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to contact Swatara Police Detective Gartland at 717-564-2550 or email him at rgartland@swatarapolice.org.

