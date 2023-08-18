x
Police seeking help identifying jewelry store thief caught on video

Police say the video shows an unidentified suspect robbing the Panda Gold jewelry store on Walnut Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Detectives with the Susquehanna Township Police Department are seeking help identifying a robbery suspect.

The theft occurred overnight between Aug. 6 and 7 at the Panda Gold jewelry store located on Walnut Street in Harrisburg, police said.

The approximately 30-second video shows the suspect from multiple angles as they move throughout the store.

Anyone with information on this suspect or incident is asked to contact Detective Darryl Brown at 717-857-5152, or at 106@susquehannatwp.com. Tipsters can also submit information online.

