Police seek suspect in Lancaster County burglary

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a man accused of breaking into an East Cocalico Township hotel room and stealing $825 worth of cash and personal belongings.

Miguel Angel Ocasio, 31, of Leesport, Berks County, is charged with burglary in the incident, which occurred on Oct. 8. He was identified through surveillance video footage, police say.

He was last seen in Luzerne County on Oct. 9, police say. He reportedly has ties to New York City and may be headed there, according to police.