Police working to identify armed robbery suspects in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information about an armed robbery that took place in Columbia Borough early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 3 a.m. on May 11, a man was standing on the 100 block of South 4th Street, waiting for a ride, when two Hispanic men approached him in dark clothing, with handguns tucked into their waistbands, police say.

The men instructed the other man to empty his pockets, according to police. They reportedly took a pack of cigarettes before fleeing on foot up Union Street.