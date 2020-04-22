Police seek help to identify Target thefts suspect in Manheim Township and Warwick Township

The total loss of thefts at both Target stores was over $1600.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Manheim and Warwick Townships are asking for help to identify the suspect of two thefts at two Target stores after they say the woman walked out without paying for several electronic devices.

The woman in question was seen walking into the Target store located on Fruitville Pike on Monday afternoon.

Police say the woman removed the security spider wrap from several electronic devices then exited the store without paying and fled in a gold sedan.

The total loss was over $600.

Police say the theft at the Target store in Warwick Township took place on the same day as the previous.

Surveillance footage captured the same woman taking several electronic devices without paying for them, police say.

The total loss was over $1,000.

Although the suspect is wearing a face mask, police are hoping someone will recognize the woman's tattoos, glasses, or vehicle.