Police seek help in identifying suspects in retail theft at Target store in Lititz

Police say the women tried to leave with four shopping carts full of high-price items, but were only successful in leaving with one of the carts.

LITITZ, Pa. — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying three women suspected of attempting to steal four shopping carts' worth of high-dollar items from a Target store in Lititz on Tuesday.

Police say the women only managed to get one cart out of the store, which is located at 960 Lititz Pike. They allegedly left the other three carts behind after Target employees confronted them at the front of the store.

The suspects entered the store around 6:17 p.m., police say. Two of the women came in one vehicle, while the third arrived in a different car. Both vehicles were driven by other people, who remained inside the cars, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspects walking around the store making quick selections of items with no regard to price. They allegedly took baby clothes, baby toys, appliances, intimates, bedding, and home goods.

At 6:56 p.m., all three women exited past all points of sale without paying for any of the merchandise, according to police. After leaving three of their shopping carts behind due to a heavy employee presence at the front of the store, they exited with one cart filled with items and fled in a gray minivan at a high rate of speed, police say.

The second vehicle, a blue car, exited the scene while the suspects were inside the store, police say.

The total loss is reported at $421.93.

The value of the items left behind was $1,442.19, police say.