Police seek help in identifying suspects in assault, robbery at Capital City Mall

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking and robbing a male victim at the Capital City Mall on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., near a nail salon at the mall, police say.

According to police, surveillance video shows three suspects assaulting and robbing the victim, who they appeared to be familiar with. After all three suspects punched the victim and threw him to the ground, police say, the third suspect grabbed the victim's wallet and removed a large amount of cash. The second suspect grabbed a bag of merchandise the victim was carrying, while the first suspect grabbed the victim's shoes.

All three suspects then fled, police say.

Police say the three suspects arrived at the mall in a light green or tan sedan, possibly a 2008-2011 Ford Focus, with unknown registration. The vehicle parked near the mall's main entrance on Hartzdale Drive. All three suspects were passengers in the vehicle; the driver remained inside.

All three suspects are described as Black men, police say. Suspect No. 1 is wearing a black skull cap, a black down jacket, black pants, and black sneakers. Suspect No. 2 has small dreadlocks or braided hair, a North Front long-sleeved sweater, black Air Jordan pants, and white sneakers. Suspect No. 3 is wearing a black down hooded jacket, black jeans, and a gray winter cap. He had facial hair, police say.