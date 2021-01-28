x
Police seek help in identifying suspected liquor lifters in Lancaster

Manheim Township Police say the suspects stole $57.97 worth of hard liquor from a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store located in the Belmont Shopping Center.
Credit: Manheim Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspected shoplifters at a Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.

According to police, the two female suspects stole $57.97 worth of alcohol from the store, located at the Belmont Shopping Center on Fruitville Pike, last Saturday at about 3:03 p.m.

One of the suspects was wearing distinctive sneakers, pictured below, police say.

Credit: Manheim Township Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.

 