Police seek help in identifying suspected liquor lifters in Lancaster

According to police, the two female suspects stole $57.97 worth of alcohol from the store, located at the Belmont Shopping Center on Fruitville Pike, last Saturday at about 3:03 p.m.

One of the suspects was wearing distinctive sneakers, pictured below, police say.