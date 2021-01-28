Police seek help in identifying suspected liquor lifters in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspected shoplifters at a Lancaster Fine Wine & Good Spirits store.
According to police, the two female suspects stole $57.97 worth of alcohol from the store, located at the Belmont Shopping Center on Fruitville Pike, last Saturday at about 3:03 p.m.
One of the suspects was wearing distinctive sneakers, pictured below, police say.
Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.