Police seek help in identifying suspected jewel thief in Lancaster County

The pictured suspect stole five engagement rings from a jewelry store in East Hempfield Township Saturday, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating the theft of five engagement rings from a jewelry store in East Hempfield Township.

According to police, an unidentified male suspect entered Velaska Jewelry on the 2900 block of Columbia Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday and asked to see several engagement rings.

An employee removed the rings from a display case to show them to the man, police say. The man then grabbed the tray containing the rings and fled from the store, heading south on Industry Drive toward Columbia Avenue, according to police.

He was driving a black-colored, four-door sedan with tinted windows, police say. The vehicle's license plate was missing or obscurred.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 20's or early 30's, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build.