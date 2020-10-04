Police seek help in identifying suspect in theft from car in East Pennsboro

Police say the man appears to be wearing an Atlanta Braves sweatshirt. He allegedly entered a vehicle and stole items Saturday night or early Sunday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — East Pennsboro Police are looking for help in identifying a suspected thief and apparent baseball fan.

On Sunday, police say, a resident of the 200 block of Brick Church Road reported that someone had entered their vehicle and taken personal property during the previous night.

A request for video footage was sent out through the Ring Neighbors Portal, police say, and images of a potential suspect were found.

While the images are blurry, in one screen grab, the suspect's clothing is clear. The suspect appears to be a white male, wearing a dark Atlanta Braves sweatshirt, dark pants with a white or light-colored stripe, and dark shoes with a white sole.