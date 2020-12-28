x
Police seek help in identifying suspect in robbery of Lancaster Pizza Hut

The pictured suspect entered the Manor St. business on Dec. 23, armed with a handgun, and demanded cash, Lancaster Police say.
Credit: Lancaster Bureau of Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a robbery of a Pizza Hut on the 700 block of Manor Street on Dec. 23.

Police say the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the business around 5:49 p.m. and demanded cash. He received an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot, heading toward Fifth Street, police say.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black man in his early to mid-20's, about six feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a partial camouflage pattern, a mask, and dark pants with two-toned boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3301 or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by sending LANCS plus a message to 847411. Tipsters can remain anonymous.