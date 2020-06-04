x
Police seek help in identifying robbery suspect at Lancaster Turkey Hill store

Police believe this female suspect robbed the same store on Old Philadelphia Pike twice in a six-day span
Credit: Lancaster Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster Police are investigating a suspected armed robbery that took place last week at a Turkey Hill store on Old Philadelphia Pike.

According to police, a woman entered the store, located on the 2400 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, at about 8:12 p.m. on April 1. She allegedly displayed a knife and demanded money from the clerk, police say.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the woman fled on foot, police allege.

Investigators believe the woman may have performed a similar robbery on March 26 at the same store, police say.

She is described as a white or light-skinned suspect of thin build, standing about 5 feet tall. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police Det. Edgell at (717) 291-4676.