Police seek help in identifying burglary suspects at Green Dragon market in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected burglary from a business at the Green Dragon market in Ephrata, Lancaster County.
The alleged burglary occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the Ephrata Township business, located on the 900 block of N. State St., police say.
According Ephrata Police, the suspects broke into a business at the market and stole approximately $5,000 worth of DeWalt power tools.
The suspects and their vehicle were seen on surveillance video, police say.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Ephrata Police Det. Lockhart at (717) 738-9200 ext. 241.