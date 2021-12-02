Police seek help in identifying burglary suspects at Green Dragon market in Lancaster County

The suspects broke into a business at the market and stole approximately $5,000 worth of power tools on Jan. 30, Ephrata Police say.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected burglary from a business at the Green Dragon market in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

The alleged burglary occurred between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 30 at the Ephrata Township business, located on the 900 block of N. State St., police say.

According Ephrata Police, the suspects broke into a business at the market and stole approximately $5,000 worth of DeWalt power tools.

The suspects and their vehicle were seen on surveillance video, police say.