Police seek help in identifying alleged scratch-off swiper

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are trying to identify a suspect accused of swiping scratch-off tickets from a Turkey Hill store Monday night.

The incident occurred at about 9:35 p.m. on the 800 block of New Holland Avenue, according to Manheim Township Police. The suspect depicted above allegedly entered the store and asked to purchase 18 scratch-off lottery tickets, police say.

The suspect then allegedly distracted the clerk, grabbed the tickets, and fled from the store, according to police. He was last seen getting into a red Oldsmobile Alero, which drove west toward Lancaster City, police say.

The tickets were worth $360, according to police.