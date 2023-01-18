Police searching for York County porch pirate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate.
Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
The act and the woman's car were caught on video. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or her car contact Cpl. Phillips by calling the station at 717-741-1259 or leaving a tip online. Tipsters may remain anonymous.