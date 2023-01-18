x
Crime

Police searching for York County porch pirate

York County Regional police are attempting to identify a woman who allegedly stole a package from a neighboring porch after making an Instacart delivery.
Credit: York County Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate.

Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.

Credit: York County Regional Police Department
Credit: York County Regional Police Department

The act and the woman's car were caught on video. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or her car contact Cpl. Phillips by calling the station at 717-741-1259 or leaving a tip online. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

