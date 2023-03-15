Police searching for three who allegedly stole over $1,000 in medicine and makeup from Weis Markets

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County police are searching for three suspects allegedly involved in a Weis Markets theft.
On Feb. 20, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to the Weis Markets on Simpson Ferry Road for a non-active retail theft.
At the scene, loss prevention provided video and information on the three pictured individuals.
Allegedly, the two women worked together as the man worked as a lookout to conceal $1,246.89 worth of over-the-counter medicine and makeup under their clothes.
They then left the store with no bags and not attempting to pay for any merchandise. All three left the area in a dark-colored Dodge Grand Caravan.
Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals has been asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-238-9676.