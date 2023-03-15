x
Crime

Police searching for three who allegedly stole over $1,000 in medicine and makeup from Weis Markets

Allegedly, two women worked together as a man worked as a lookout to conceal $1,246.89 worth of over-the-counter medicine and makeup.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County police are searching for three suspects allegedly involved in a Weis Markets theft. 

On Feb. 20, the Lower Allen Township Police Department responded to the Weis Markets on Simpson Ferry Road for a non-active retail theft. 

At the scene, loss prevention provided video and information on the three pictured individuals. 

Allegedly, the two women worked together as the man worked as a lookout to conceal $1,246.89 worth of over-the-counter medicine and makeup under their clothes. 

They then left the store with no bags and not attempting to pay for any merchandise. All three left the area in a dark-colored Dodge Grand Caravan. 

Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals has been asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department at 717-238-9676. 

