Police in Lancaster County searching for suspects in check forgeries totaling over $10,000

The East Lampeter Township Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of passing more than $10,000 in forged checks at several Ephrata National Banks.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The East Lampeter Township Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of passing more than $10,000 in forged checks.

Police say the suspects, pictured above, passed a forged check at the Ephrata National Bank located at 361 West Main St. in Leola on July 18. They are also accused in similar incidents at several different ENB locations.

The driver was wearing hospital scrubs with printed images of the Eiffel Tower and dogs on a bench; she also appears to have a tattoo on her chest. The passenger is wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt with "Penn Wood Patriots" and a logo printed on the front, which is a school in Delaware County.