Police searching for suspects in Apple Watch thefts in Cumberland County

The suspects allegedly stole Apple Watches at the T-Mobile store in Carlisle before committing a similar theft in East Pennsboro Township about 40 minutes later.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for the suspects in two thefts of Apple Watches.

On September 2, police responded to a report of a theft at the T-Mobile store in the 200 block of South Spring Garden Street.

Employees at the store told police that the above pictured Black men entered the store around 4:20 p.m.

The employees told police that one suspect stayed by the door while the other asked several questions.

The suspect by the door held the door open as the second suspect proceeded to pull Apple Watches off a display and walk out an open door.

Police say that a similar incident took place about 40 minutes later in East Pennsboro Township with suspects matching the same description.