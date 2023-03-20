Police searching for suspect in $8,000 Lancaster robbery

The suspect entered an office in the 100 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster and stole over $8,000 worth of laptops from the business.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are searching for a man a burglary suspect.

The suspect entered an office in the 100 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster and stole over $8,000 worth of laptops from the business.

The following video was released of the suspect:

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak with Detective Dommel or a working detective.