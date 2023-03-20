x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police searching for suspect in $8,000 Lancaster robbery

The suspect entered an office in the 100 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster and stole over $8,000 worth of laptops from the business.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police are searching for a man a burglary suspect. 

The suspect entered an office in the 100 block of S. West End Avenue in Lancaster and stole over $8,000 worth of laptops from the business. 

The following video was released of the suspect: 

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact the Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 and ask to speak with Detective Dommel or a working detective. 

Those with information can also call Lancaster City/ County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Waynesboro Police release video after search for missing sisters reaches three year mark

Before You Leave, Check This Out