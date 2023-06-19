Police searching for indecent exposure suspect in York County

Police say a man in Springettsbury Township, York County has been driving up to women and engaging them in conversation before exposing himself.

Officers say they received several reports of indecent exposure in the Stonewood Park and Penn Oaks Park neighborhoods in Springettsbury Township.

The women victims allegedly stated that a man between 20-30 years old drove up and engaged them in conversation, then exposed himself to the women.

Based on several vehicle descriptions, police believe the suspect's vehicle is blue and either a sedan or a bright blue SUV. The vehicle’s license plate is blue and white, officials said.

Police encourage all residents to be vigilant.

If this subject or vehicle is seen, officers ask that you do not approach him and call 911 immediately.