Lancaster County police searching for man charged with burglary of farmers market

EPHRATA, Pa. — Lancaster County police are searching for a man charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Jeffery Hoover, 22, has been charged for his alleged role in the burglary of Green Dragon Farmers Market on Dec. 14, 2022, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Hoover. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Detective Graeme Quinn at 717-738-9200 or email gquinn@ephratapd.org.