Police searching for Harrisburg man charged with attempted homicide

The charges come after a shooting that took place on Sept. 5 leaving one man injured,

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are searching for a Harrisburg man they've charged with attempted homicide after a shooting early in September.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police has a warrant out for Frederick Morisset, charging him with attempted homicide after an incident on Sept. 5.

Police say that on Sept. 5, officers responded to a report of a man being shot on the 1700 block of Market St. in Harrisburg.

Police found the victim of the shooting and transported them to a local hospital.

According to police, after investigating they discovered that 30-year-old Morisset was responsible for the shooting.