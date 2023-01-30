Police searching for former Wendy's employee accused of pointing gun at ex-coworkers

Julian Knight, 20, allegedly pointed a gun at his former co-workers at a Wendy's in Mount Joy Township.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department (NWRPD) is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at his former co-workers.

The search for Julian Knight, 20, began after an alleged incident at his former place of work, a Wendy's in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.

Police say they responded to the Wendy's around 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 29 for a reported fight in progress.

Knight had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but employees at the restaurant stated that he had been involved in a physical altercation with the people working there, according to a press release.

Knight's ex-coworkers allege that he pointed a gun at them during the fight.

Knight is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.