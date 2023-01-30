Police searching for former Wendy's employee accused of pointing gun at ex-coworkers

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department (NWRPD) is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at his former co-workers.
The search for Julian Knight, 20, began after an alleged incident at his former place of work, a Wendy's in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County.
Police say they responded to the Wendy's around 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 29 for a reported fight in progress.
Knight had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but employees at the restaurant stated that he had been involved in a physical altercation with the people working there, according to a press release.
Knight's ex-coworkers allege that he pointed a gun at them during the fight.
Knight is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the NWRPD at 717-367-8481.