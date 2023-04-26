Police searching for vehicle of interest in Lebanon shots fired incident

The Lebanon City Police Department is interested in the pictured car in relation to a shots fired incident.

LEBANON, Pa. — The Lebanon City Police Department is searching for a car they believe may lead to information related to a shots fired incident.

Police say that they received a report of shots fired around 10th and Chestnut Streets on April 23. A search of the area revealed several spent cartridge casings, officers said.

Authorities say they did not find any victims or damaged property at the scene, but surveillance video did provide images of a vehicle of interest.