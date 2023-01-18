x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police searching for $45,000 truck tractor thief

A Peterbilt truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown repair yard overnight on Jan. 13. It is valued at $45,000.
Credit: PSP Jonestown

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a suspect after a truck tractor was stolen from a Myerstown truck repair shop.

The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck tractor, valued at $45,000, was taken from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC sometime around 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to PSP.

Troopers say video surveillance shows a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window and black wheels approach from the east before a passenger exited, disconnected the trailer and drove off with the tractor.

The suspect followed the Sprinter van east on Route 422 in the Peterbilt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP in Jonestown at 610-378-4036.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Case in death of two-year-old York boy continues

Before You Leave, Check This Out