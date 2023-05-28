Police searching for theft suspect, $2,500 in golf gear stolen

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department are currently asking for public assistance with identifying a retail theft suspect.
At 6 p.m. on May 25, Costco store employees reported that a white male removed four PING driver heads from the shafts of gold clubs and left eh store without paying.
According to police, each PING driver head is worth $625, making the total loss $2,500.
Police stated the suspect has a thin build, short brown hair and was wearing a navy t-shirt, grey shorts and blue/white sneakers when he was in the store.
Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656, or by submitting a tip through CRIMEWATCH.