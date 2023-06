Multiple stores along various states along I-81 have reported similar thefts, according to Sheetz security.

CARLISLE, Pa. — The Carlisle Police Department is searching for two suspects that allegedly committed a theft at a Sheetz along Ritner Highway on May 4.

According to Sheetz security, multiple stores in multiple states along I-81 have had their exterior vacuums broken into so that money could be stolen from the inside.