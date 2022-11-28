Police searching for suspect in reported theft at York County Rutter's

According to police, an unknown man entered the manager's office at the Rutter's and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Springettsbury Township Police are investigating a reported theft at a Rutter's store.

According to police, on Nov. 22 at 8:31 a.m., an unknown man entered the manager's office at the Rutter's located at 1450 Mt. Zion Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.

The suspect is described as white with a medium to large build, scruffy facial hair and is between 30-40 years old.

At the time of the reported robbery, the suspect was wearing a striped Batman beanie, a gray hoodie under a black jacket, gray pants and white sneakers.

He was spotted driving an '80s-'90s white Chevrolet Conversion van, with possible damage or obstruction to the driver's side rear passenger window.

The suspect was accompanied by an unknown passenger in the car, according to police.

Rutter's is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.