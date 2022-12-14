Policing searching for Lancaster County Sunoco robbery suspect

While asking for the money, the suspect allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband.

EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata police are searching for a suspect in a Dec. 1 Sunoco robbery.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:04 p.m., the male suspect walked into the A Plus Sunoco located at 529 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough and asked for all the money in the register.

While asking for the money, the suspect allegedly lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband.

The suspect is described as a White man, approximately six feet tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black neck gaiter face covering, one black glove and a similar hat and sneakers to what is pictured below.