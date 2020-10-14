Police searching for suspect in Harrisburg bank robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the city.
According to police, the pictured suspect robbed a Members 1st Credit Union on Strawberry Square and North 3rd Street at about 1:15 p.m.
The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male who was wearing a gray and maroon striped hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a medical-style mask.
Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located after the alleged robbery, police say.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at (717) 558-6900.