Police searching for suspect in Harrisburg bank robbery

A Black or Hispanic man robbed the Members 1st Credit Union at N. 3rd St. and Strawberry Square Monday at about 1:15 p.m., Harrisburg Police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon in the city.

According to police, the pictured suspect robbed a Members 1st Credit Union on Strawberry Square and North 3rd Street at about 1:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male who was wearing a gray and maroon striped hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a medical-style mask.

Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not located after the alleged robbery, police say.