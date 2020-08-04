Police searching for Sheetz robbery suspect

Police say the person shown in the surveillance photos may have information relevant to the robbery and is a person of interest but not a suspect at this time.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police say they are looking for the suspect of a Sheetz robbery early this morning in Chambersburg.

Shortly before 2:00 a.m., Chambersburg Police were dispatched to the Sheetz on Monticello Court for a report of a robbery.

The suspected entered Sheetz and demanded money from an employee at the register, police say.

The suspect then fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man wearing a black beanie, gray jacket, black pants, and wearing a face covering.

According to police, the person shown in the surveillance photos may have information relevant to the robbery and is a person of interest but not necessarily a suspect at this time.