Police searching for property damage suspect in Lebanon County

Police say the same vehicle was involved in a similar incident in April 2019.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say they are looking for the suspect(s) involved in the damage of property at Deck Airport in Lebanon and the surrounding fields.

On the night of January 21, an unknown vehicle drove onto Deck Airport property and the surrounding fields, doing donuts and burnouts causing damage to both areas, police say.

The suspect vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction

The vehicle is described as a burgundy/red colored Subaru four-door station wagon, with a grey front left fender.

Police say the same vehicle was involved in a similar incident in April 2019.