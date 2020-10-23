Police searching for Muzzleloader theft suspect in Lower Allen Township

The suspect also took a skinning knife for a total loss of $289 police said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are asking for help to identify and locate the suspect of a muzzleloader and skinning knife theft from a Walmart in Lower Allen Township.

On Oct. 19, between 10:25 a.m. and 11:25 a.m., an unidentified black man in a black knit hat, a black shirt, denim jacket, denim jeans, black and white shoes, and wearing a disposable face mask took a 50 Caliber Muzzleloader and a Razor Elite skinning knife and walked out of the store without paying for the items police said.

The suspect exited toward Capital City Mall and walked across the lot before turning onto Lower Allen Drive and walking north under Route 15 according to police.

The total value of the items taken is $289.