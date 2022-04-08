Men taken into custody after stealing police vehicle during traffic stop in Cumberland County

Authorities say they took two men into custody after they stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men are facing charges after authorities say they stole a police vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:35 a.m. on August 4, Harrisburg police say they made a traffic stop on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 56.1 in Silver Spring Township.

The driver of the intercepted vehicle was identified as Hanif Malik Hall, 30, and the passenger seat was Malik Lamar Clover, 31. Both men are from Harrisburg.

During the traffic stop, police allege that both men attempted to flee. Hall and Clover ran from their vehicle to the State Police patrol vehicle, entered the car, and attempted to flee from the scene.

The following video, courtesy of Brady Bixler, shows the encounter between police and the suspects.

Police in the area quickly began chasing the vehicle, which traveled onto the Harrisburg Pike.

Clover, still the passenger, jumped out of the vehicle and ran to a nearby hotel. Police say he was taken into custody there.

After Clover exited the stolen police vehicle, Hall continued to flee from the police.

The patrol car eventually became disabled, which is when Hall attempted to flee on foot. He was taken into custody after a short chase.

Authorities say that Clover and Hall are being charged with numerous offenses including robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and persons not to possess a firearm.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.