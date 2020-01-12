Police searching for Lancaster County man charged with attempted murder

Kyle Smith, 19, is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old male victim several times with a sharp object during an altercation on Nov. 27 in East Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have issued an arrest warrant for a 19-year-old man accused of stabbing another man several times during an altercation last Friday in East Hempfield Township.

Kyle Smith is charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing the instruments of crime, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

He is accused of stabbing a 56-year-old man outside the victim's home on Park Circle Drive, police say. The incident was reported last Friday at about 10:57 p.m., according to police.

The victim reported that Smith, a long-time acquaintance of the victim, stabbed him several times with a sharp metal object and threatened to shoot him, police say. The victim eventually escaped and retreated to his home before seeking medical attention for his injuries at an area hospital, according to police.

Smith remains at large, and his whereabouts are unknown, police say. Given the nature of the alleged offenses, police say he should not be approached. Anyone who sees Smith is asked to immediately call 911.