x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police searching for diesel fuel theft culprit

According to Highspire Borough Police, the culprit parked between two truck tractors and stole approximately 60-80 gallons of diesel fuel.
Credit: Highspire Borough Police Department

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police in Highspire are searching for the person who stole diesel fuel from two truck tractors on Thursday.

According to the Highspire Borough Police Department, at 8:35 p.m. a Red Volvo truck tractor with a white trailer pulled into the lot of the Republic Services Edie Waste Inc., located on the 200 block of Industrial Road in Highspire. 

The truck tractor parked between two other truck tractors and stole 60-80 gallons of diesel fuel from them.

The alleged suspect's truck tractor

1 / 3
Highspire Borough Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the pictured truck tractor is asked to contact the Highspire Police Department or leave an anonymous tip on CRIMEWATCH. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Gone in the night: The disappearance of Mifflin County's Shane Workman

Before You Leave, Check This Out