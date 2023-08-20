Police searching for diesel fuel theft culprit

According to Highspire Borough Police, the culprit parked between two truck tractors and stole approximately 60-80 gallons of diesel fuel.

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Police in Highspire are searching for the person who stole diesel fuel from two truck tractors on Thursday.

According to the Highspire Borough Police Department, at 8:35 p.m. a Red Volvo truck tractor with a white trailer pulled into the lot of the Republic Services Edie Waste Inc., located on the 200 block of Industrial Road in Highspire.

The truck tractor parked between two other truck tractors and stole 60-80 gallons of diesel fuel from them.

