Mifflin County man wanted in homicide case

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a Lewistown man charged with criminal homicide.

Trevor Alan Middaugh, 26, has been charged in the shooting death of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Kibe's body was found on River Road in Bratton Township on Dec. 16, 2022. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Middaugh, pictured below, has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other related charges.

Anyone with information on Middaugh's location has been asked to contact PSP Lewistown at 717-320-1010 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.