Police search for Lancaster man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

Noel Thompson, 20, and another suspect are accused of selling fentanyl to a person who later ingested the drugs and died of an overdose on Nov. 15, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are searching for a suspect accused of selling fentanyl to a person who later died of a drug overdose last month.

Noel Jerome Thompson, 20, of Lancaster, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy relating to a victim's fatal overdose on Nov. 15, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say Thompson and another suspect sold fentanyl to the victim, who subsequently ingested the drugs and died of an overdose on the 400 block of Revere Road.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Thompson, who remains at large, police say.