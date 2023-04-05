Police: Romanian suspect in Cumberland County burglary is wanted in 3 other states

Alin Nistor is suspected in similar crimes in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, police said.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a Romanian man who they believe was involved in a residential burglary in February and is suspected in several other similar cases in at least three other states.

Alin Nistor is one of three Romanian suspects who was allegedly involved in a Hampden Township burglary on Feb. 2, according to police. He is also wanted for similar crimes in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, police said.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 white Town & Country minivan and is known to frequent the Baltimore area, according to police.

Nistor is charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and conspiracy for his alleged involvement in the Hampden Township case, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Hampden Township Police at (717) 761-2609, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS, or submit a tip online.