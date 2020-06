Francky Leriche, 32, or Shippensburg is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Simple Assault

A Shippensburg man is facing charges after he bit a four year-old in the face and hit with child with multiple objects according to Chambersburg Police.

Francky Leriche, 32, is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Simple Assault after the incident in May.

Police say Leriche bit a four year child in the face and hit the child with an object multiple times.